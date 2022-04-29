Iconic Dinkel's Bakery in Lake View gives Chicago residents one final taste

On Chicago’s North Side, it was a busy day for a century old bakery.

People were lining up Friday for one final taste of Dinkel’s. On Saturday, the legendary bakery closes down for good.

The family owned business has been serving sweets to the community for 101 years.

"Couple months ago I looked in the mirror and I saw an old guy, so I went and got a new mirror and I still saw an old guy," said owner Norm Dinkel.

Dinkel has run Dinkel's Bakery for more than 50 years - longer than both his father and grandfather before him.

"My products are something that everybody can enjoy. No matter your politics, or whatever's going on, everybody can sit and have a donut, everybody can have a piece of cake, everybody can sit and have some cookies and milk or brownies," Dinkel said.

It's a North Side institution that's made life a little sweeter in Lake View since it first opened in 1922, directly across the street from its current location.

"It's very sad because it's really nice to be part of the neighborhood where everyone says, 'oh you're right by Dinkel's!'" neighbor Amy Novotny said.

"I love everybody and I hope they visit Dinkel's one last time before it's too late," Dinkel said.