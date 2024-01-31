IDOT workers rally in Schaumburg to demand fair contract

Members of Teamsters Local 700 gathered at the Illinois Department of District One Headquarters in Schaumburg on Wednesday to demand a fair contract.

Several Teamsters locals, representing a total of 4,000 workers, have been engaged in contract negotiations with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration for several months, according to officials.

The majority of these workers hold positions at the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), serving as highway maintainers, snowplow drivers and other vital safety roles.

Teamsters Local 700 President Ramon Williams emphasized the significance of these essential workers, stating, "These hardworking, essential workers help keep our roads safe and our economy moving, especially during the pandemic. They deserve a fair contract that recognizes the value of their work."

Williams continued, urging the State of Illinois to return to the bargaining table with a fair offer that compensates these members without compromising their health and welfare benefits.

With the current contract having expired on June 30, 2023, the Teamsters locals involved in the negotiations have scheduled a strike vote on Saturday, Feb. 3.

This vote holds the potential to authorize a strike in the future if an agreement is not reached.