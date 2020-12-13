IDPH reports another 7,216 new COVID-19 cases, 115 additional deaths

article

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 115 additional deaths.

Of the 115 deaths, 28 deaths were reported in Cook County, eight deaths were reported in DuPage County and three deaths were reported in Will County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 63,648 specimens for a total 11,776,832. As of Saturday night, 5,073 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the ICU and 612 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 9.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 10.6%.

The latest figures were released as Illinois and other states were preparing for the expected arrival of their first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The freezer-packed vaccines were taken Sunday from Pfizer’s Portage, Michigan, facility to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where the first cargo plane took off for the start of the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he expects the state to receive about 109,000 doses of the vaccine within the next few weeks, with Chicago officials expecting about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.

Associated Press contributed to this report.