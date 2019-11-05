IHSA appeals judge’s order allowing CPS runners to compete

The Illinois High School Association is appealing a judge's decision to allow Chicago Public School cross-county runners to compete in state meets.

IHSA policy says athletes whose districts are on strike cannot compete, though an exception is made when strikes begin after the start of the postseason. Cook County Judge Neil Cohen last week called that an arbitrary distinction in ruling CPS runners could compete in sectionals.

The IHSA late Monday filed an appeal of Cohen's order. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says if the organization wins its challenge before Saturday's state finals, it might bar the CPS runners from participating.

The IHSA says eight boys and five girls competing as individuals and the team from St. Viator in Arlington Heights will be in the state finals Saturday in Peoria. They were bumped after the results of last week's sectionals.