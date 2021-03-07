Illinois administers 98,550 vaccine doses, reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,198,335 cases, including 20,763 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,094 specimens for a total of 18,640,190.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 255 patients were in the ICU and 112 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.8%.

On Saturday, 98,550 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois.