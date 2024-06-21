Former Illinois lawmaker Annazette Collins sentenced to prison for tax offenses

A former Illinois lawmaker was sentenced Friday to a year in prison for tax offenses.

Annazette Collins, 62, of Chicago, willfully filed false individual tax returns for 2014 and 2015 and failed to file an individual income tax return for 2016. Additionally, she failed to file a corporate income tax return for 2016 for her consulting and lobbying business, Kourtnie Nicole Corp.

Collins, who previously served in the Illinois General Assembly as both a Representative and Senator, was convicted earlier this year by a jury on federal tax charges.

U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso also ordered Collins to pay $110,852 in restitution.