Illinois announces $100K 'All In for the Win' winners in Bolingbrook, Champaign County, Vernon Hills

Three names from Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills were chosen Monday as the fourth $100K winners in Illinois' ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery.

Illinois also became the first state in the Midwest to Vaccinate 50% of eligible youth on Monday.

Children as young as 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those who do get vaccinated have a shot at $3 million in scholarship awards through ‘All In for the Win.’

Seventeen $150,000 scholarships are still available.

Officials urge Illinoisans who live in those counties or cities to check their phones and emails regularly to see if they have won.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will notify winners by phone or email. Winners will have seven days to sign and send an authorization form to IDPH to collect their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will also help guide winners through the claims process.

The winners' names will be announced eight days after each draw, unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last Monday, three names from Berwyn, Chicago and Joliet were chosen as the $100K winners in Illinois' ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.