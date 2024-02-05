Illinois students Anoushka Lal and Chelsea Osei chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program and $10K scholarships

Two Illinois students have been selected for the 62nd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week.

The program, aimed at increasing young Americans' understanding of the government, will take place from March 2 to 9, 2024.

Anoushka Lal and Chelsea Akwaah Osei, chosen from the state's top student leaders, will represent Illinois and each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for their outstanding achievements.

Anoushka Lal, a senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, and Chelsea Akwaah Osei, a first-generation Ghanaian American senior at Lockport Township High School, have demonstrated remarkable leadership and commitment to social causes.

Chelsea Akwaah Osei | Provided

Alternates for the 2024 program are Abby Marie Ehrler of Galena and Shreya Nallamothu of Normal. All delegates and alternates were selected by state departments of education and confirmed by the chief state school officer.

The USSYP Washington Week offers an intensive study of the federal government for high-achieving students, who also participate in meetings with key figures, including senators, the president, and a Supreme Court justice.

For more information, visit: www.ussenateyouth.org.