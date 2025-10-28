Illinois appeals Trump administration’s denial of flood disaster aid
CHICAGO - Chicago and the state of Illinois are appealing to the Trump administration.
What we know:
The administration recently rejected Gov. JB Pritzker’s request for a disaster declaration after this summer’s severe flooding. Those storms caused widespread damage and power outages across the region.
Illinois was one of three Democrat-leaning states where Trump denied flood funding last week.
Meanwhile, he approved disaster declarations for several Republican-leaning states.
What's next:
As part of the appeal, the state will conduct additional damage assessments at people’s homes starting next week.