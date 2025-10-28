Illinois appeals Trump administration’s denial of flood disaster aid

The Brief Chicago and the state of Illinois are appealing after the Trump administration rejected Governor Pritzker’s request for a disaster declaration. The state will begin new home damage assessments next week to strengthen its case for federal aid.



Chicago and the state of Illinois are appealing to the Trump administration.

What we know:

The administration recently rejected Gov. JB Pritzker’s request for a disaster declaration after this summer’s severe flooding. Those storms caused widespread damage and power outages across the region.

Illinois was one of three Democrat-leaning states where Trump denied flood funding last week.

Meanwhile, he approved disaster declarations for several Republican-leaning states.

What's next:

As part of the appeal, the state will conduct additional damage assessments at people’s homes starting next week.