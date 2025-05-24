Illinois acquires land for project to keep invasive carp from Lake Michigan

The Brief The State of Illinois said it acquired the land needed for a large project to keep an invasive carp species from reaching Lake Michigan. The $1.1 billion project has support from both Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump. The carp can exceed 100 pounds, spread rapidly, and outcompete native fish for food and space.



The State of Illinois said it acquired a 50-acre piece of land in southwest suburban Will County needed for a massive infrastructure project aimed at keeping the invasive Asian carp fish from entering Lake Michigan.

The key part of the Brandon Road Interbasic Project involves the construction of deterrents near southwest suburban Joliet, which are meant to keep the carp away from the Great Lakes.

Midwest Generation donated the land. The project has support from both Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump.

Delay over funding

While officials say keeping the carp away from the Great Lakes is integral to protecting the local environment, the project was recently stalled amid an exchange of accusations between Pritzker and Trump.

Pritzker paused the project earlier this year, citing the Trump administration’s threats to cut federal spending. The governor wanted reassurance that the federal government would follow through in providing more than $225 million allocated for the project during the Biden administration.

Congress had previously agreed that the federal government would cover 90% of the operational and maintenance costs for the project after construction is finished, officials said. In total, the project is estimated to cost about $1.1 billion.

Then, earlier this month, Trump endorsed the project and hit back at Pritzker for delaying the effort.

Pritzker announced the land acquisition on Friday, saying he "acted quickly" to close on the property.

"Millions of people in the Great Lakes region rely on its ecosystem for their livelihoods and protecting it has been a top priority since I took office," Pritzker said in a statement. "After receiving the necessary assurances from the federal government, my administration acted quickly and formally acquired the land needed for construction. I thank Midwest Generation for their partnership in this project – their generous donation will benefit the Great Lakes region and nation for generations to come."

‘A growing threat’

The carp, which can exceed 100 pounds, spread rapidly and outcompete native fish populations for food and space, authorities said.

The carp were used in the southern parts of the U.S. decades ago to reduce nuisance vegetation, but the species began to reproduce and spread into the Mississippi River.

Over the last two decades, the federal government built electric barriers along the Des Plaines River, including near Romeoville, to keep the carp from reaching Lake Michigan. Commercial fishermen have also been tapped to catch the carp to keep the population down.

"The Brandon Road Project is critical in protecting the Great Lakes’ exposure to invasive carp, a growing threat to our entire inland waterways system, our nation’s economy and to the countless Illinois communities and businesses that rely on strong and vibrant aquatic ecosystems," said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), in a statement. "We have been working for years to advance this project and I’m glad to see Governor Pritzker taking necessary action to move construction forward."