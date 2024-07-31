Illinois enacts ban on 'captive audience' meetings

Illinois has joined a wave of states enacting bans on "captive audience" meetings with the signing of the Illinois Worker Freedom of Speech Act by Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday.

The new law, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, prohibits employers from requiring employees to attend meetings where the company’s views on religion, politics, or unions are discussed.

The signing of the bill comes amid claims by advocates that unionized labor is under attack. During a speech Wednesday morning, Liz Shuler, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, highlighted concerns regarding Project 2025 — a proposed agenda for the first 180 days of a new Trump administration.

"It would eliminate protections against discrimination and harassment. We would no longer be able to collect data on whether there’s actual compliance going on. No protection of the right to organize or strike or have any say in our own future. And get this, it would allow states to opt out of overtime laws and minimum wage laws," said Shuler. "Look, the stakes of this election could not be higher, and labor is going to make the margin."

Project 2025 was developed in part by former members of the Trump administration, though former President Trump has since distanced himself from the platform.

The Illinois AFL-CIO, which represents nearly 900,000 union members, continues to advocate for workers' rights. More information on the union's viewpoint can be found online at BetterinaUnion.org.