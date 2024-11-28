By 2030, 24M people will need care: Illinois faces growing caregiver shortage

November marks National Family Caregivers Month, highlighting the growing need for caregiving as Baby Boomers age.

By 2030, an estimated 24 million people will require care.

More than half of caregivers juggle full-time jobs alongside their responsibilities at home.

To help, Chicago Commons is providing vital support to families in need.

"I was bored at home, so I needed something to do," said Janice Eves. "Coming here is like coming to a job, and I’m excited."

After retiring as a caretaker, Eves faced memory loss and depression. Now, she finds support and relief at Chicago Commons’ Adult Day Services, where she spends three days a week managing her Alzheimer’s symptoms.

"It's better than when I was at home," said Eves. "I was just laying in bed looking at TV, and that would make Alzheimer’s come in worse. So, coming here, I'm almost back to myself. So, I'm enjoying it."

The Illinois Department of Public Health estimates that 260,000 people in the state are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia—a number that continues to rise as the pool of care providers dwindles.

"If no one cares for them, then they'll just be put to the wayside," said Leticia Thurman, who works as an activity aide for ADS. "My job and my co-workers job is to help them to thrive, to live. They're not doing what they used to do anymore, but we have them do a lot of other things that make them happy and make them smile."

The ADS program offers seniors and individuals with disabilities regular exercise, art classes, and, most importantly, valuable social connections.

"They make friends here, they get an opportunity to visit, they play games," said Dr. Erica Collins, Chicago Commons' Chief People, Culture, and Equity Officer. "We go on outings, we do bowling, we go swimming in the summertime, they go to plays, we do the movies. So, it's a great time for people to have some socialization."

The demand for programs like Chicago Commons' Adult Day Services is increasing. Over 1.2 million adults in Illinois are currently caregivers, and another 12% expect to care for a relative in the future.