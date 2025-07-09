Some Illinois residents to receive surprise checks this summer

The Brief Illinois is sending nearly 600,000 checks this summer through its Enhanced Money Match program. Most checks are for $50 or less, but some residents will receive larger amounts. The program returns unclaimed money without requiring people to file claims.



Illinois residents will be getting surprise checks in their mailboxes this summer as part of the state’s effort to return unclaimed money.

What we know:

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is mailing out $45 million to nearly 600,000 people through its Enhanced Money Match program.

The initiative uses existing data to identify people owed unclaimed property and sends them checks automatically—eliminating the usual paperwork.

"The first thing we tell people, is this – the money belongs to you, the check is real, and this is not a scam," State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a statement Wednesday. "The second thing we tell them, is to cash the check! Who couldn’t use a little extra pocket money this summer?"

Most checks are for $50 or less, but some residents have multiple claims that add up to higher amounts.

Frerichs’ office began sending notification letters in late June, with checks continuing to arrive throughout the summer.

Dig deeper:

Since the Enhanced Money Match program began in 2018, Illinois has returned more than $130 million to over 870,000 people.

What you can do:

To check for unclaimed money, search the state’s database at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.