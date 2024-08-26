Illinois residents eligible for cheer settlement involving Varsity Brands

The Brief Illinois residents who paid for Varsity Brands' cheer competitions, camps, or apparel from December 2016 to March 2024 can file claims for a share of an $82.5 million settlement. The settlement comes after a class action lawsuit alleging Varsity used its monopoly power to overcharge for its products and services. Consumers have until September 26, 2024, to file objections or requests to be excluded from the settlement.



Illinois residents who paid to take part in Varsity Brands cheer competitions, camps, or purchased Varsity apparel between December 2016 and March 2024 are now eligible for compensation under an $82.5 million settlement, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday.

The proposed settlement stems from a class action lawsuit that accused Varsity Brands of monopolizing the cheer competition, camp, and apparel markets, allowing it to inflate prices.

"I am pleased with the revised settlement allocation plan that allows Illinois families to submit claims to be eligible for reimbursement," Raoul said in a statement. "I will continue to work to ensure that Illinois residents have access to the recovery to which they are entitled when companies act unlawfully to charge them monopolistic prices."

Affected Illinois residents must file claims to receive reimbursement. They can submit their information at CheerAntitrustSettlement.com.

"Consumers should claim 100% of their payments for cheer competitions, cheer camps and apparel; however, they may not receive a full refund," according to the press release from Raoul's office.