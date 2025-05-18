Naperville overtakes Joliet as state’s third-most populous city, data show

The Brief Naperville is now the third-most populous city in Illinois, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates. The western suburb overtook Joliet, which is now the fourth-most populous city. Chicago remains the most populous city in the state with more than 2.7 million residents.



West suburban Naperville is now the third-most populous city in Illinois, overtaking Joliet, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency released its 2024 estimates last week, which found a change in the rankings for the Illinois cities with the largest populations.

By the numbers:

Naperville, the wealthy western suburb, is now the third-largest city in Illinois in terms of population with 153,124 residents. It overtook southwest suburban Joliet, which is now No. 4 on the list with 151,837 residents.

Both cities saw growth since the 2020 census. Naperville grew by about 2.4% and Joliet grew by about 0.9%, per the data.

Chicago remains the state’s largest city with a little over 2.7 million residents, although the latest estimate shows about a 1% decrease in the population since the 2020 census.

Aurora is the second-most populous city in Illinois with more than 180,000 residents.

Rockford is the largest city outside of the Chicago metro area and the fifth-most populous city in the state with a population of more than 147,000.

Big picture view:

Overall, the U.S. population is now estimated to be around 340 million, and Illinois’ population is pegged at 12.7 million, per the latest data.

Here are the top 10 most populous cities in Illinois:

Chicago – 2,721,308 Aurora – 180,710 Naperville – 153,124 Joliet – 151,837 Rockford – 147,486 Elgin – 114,701 Springfield – 112,949 Peoria – 111,696 Champaign – 91,961 Waukegan – 88,570

Click here for more information on the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024 estimates.