Victim in 1976 Illinois cold case to be identified: coroner's office

A decades-old cold case is one step closer to being solved after law enforcement identified the victim who was found dead in unincorporated Seneca, Illinois in 1976.

On Oct. 2, 1976, the body of a Black woman between the ages of 15-27 was found by a local farmer in a ditch along U.S. Route 6 near Holderman Hill.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office said the victim had been shot in the head and left in a rural area.

After time passed with no significant leads, the victim, who was known as Jane Seneca Doe, was buried in an unmarked grave at the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery on Thanksgiving Day 1976.

An artist-rendered-image of how Jane Seneca Doe may have appeared in life. Image courtesy of volunteer artist, Carl Koppelman. (Carl Koppelman)

The case was reopened in late 2017 by the coroner's office. Her remains were exhumed in December 2018 when they partnered with the DNA Doe Project to use modern-day forensic science techniques and technology to identify her.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity during a news conference on Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m.