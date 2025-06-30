Illinois students can be directly admitted to state colleges under new law

The Brief Admission to most Illinois public universities will soon be easier for qualifying students thanks to a new state law. Gov. JB Pritzker signed multiple bills into law aimed at making applying for and affording college easier. Other laws require more help for students applying to receive federal financial aid.



High school students in Illinois will soon be able to earn direct admission to most in-state public universities and community colleges under a new law.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed multiple bills into law on Monday aimed at making admission to Illinois universities easier and more affordable for the state’s students.

Among the other new measures were an expansion of programs allowing students to earn college credit while still in high school and new requirements to provide more help to apply for federal financial aid.

"In order to ensure that every student of every background in every corner of our state gets the education they deserve, we need to leave no stone unturned and no barrier unbroken," said Gov. JB Pritzker, in a statement. "These bills streamline the application process for college bound seniors in Illinois, enhance support for applicants, and open up new horizons for prospective students."

Direct college admission

Under the new law, HB 3522, the college admissions process will be streamlined, according to Pritzker’s office.

The measure reduces application fees for Illinois families through the Direct Admissions Program.

Under the program, public universities and community colleges will offer admission directly to Illinois students based on their grade point average. High school students can opt into the program during their junior year.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission will use their academic information to determine which schools the students are qualified for admission and notify the students where they are admitted.

The program will begin in the 2027-2028 academic year for nine of the state's 11 public universities, including:

Chicago State University

Eastern Illinois University

Governors State University

Illinois State University

Northeastern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University

University of Illinois at Springfield

Western Illinois University

Dual credit program

Another bill signed into law, HB 2967, will require Illinois high schools that offer dual credit programs to ensure the coursework meets standards set by the Illinois Community College Board.

Dual credit programs allow high school students to earn college credit while finishing their coursework.

FAFSA help

Two other bills aim to make it easier for high school students to apply for federal financial aid to pay for college.

HB 3096 requires every high school in Illinois to designate at least one staff member as a contact for issues relating to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

HB 3097 will require high schools to allow for time during the school day for students to complete or receive help with completing the FAFSA application.