The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year.

County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.

The Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity - Today Act, also known as the SAFE-T Act, is a broad criminal justice reform law enacted by the Illinois General Assembly, which will eliminate cash bail and change standards for detaining arrested individuals.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The board also passed a resolution Tuesday opposing House Bill 3447 by a vote of 14-6, the statement said.

The criminal justice legislation would reduce the penalty for possession of less than three grams of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from a felony to a misdemeanor.

"As public officials, it is our highest responsibility to protect the safety of our residents," said County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake. "By opposing the SAFE-T Act and House Bill 3447, McHenry County is sending a clear message to Springfield that we oppose legislation that could put criminals back on the streets and decriminalize illegal drugs in our community."

Portions of the SAFE-T Act are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.