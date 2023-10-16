Illinois DCFS holding hiring events across Chicago area

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is looking for some good people.

They're holding hiring events through the rest of October.

Positions include child protection specialists, daycare licensing representatives, office associates, and more. Bilingual Spanish-speakers are encouraged to apply.

Here's a list of locations where recruiters will be:

Oct 19, 10 AM – 2 PM, Central States SER - State of Illinois Hiring Job Fair, 3948 W 26th St, Ste 213, Chicago, IL 60623

Oct 23, 10 AM – 12:30 PM, Catalyst Arlington Heights Diversity Job Fair, DoubleTree by Hilton Arlington Heights - Chicago, 75 W Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Oct 26, 11 AM – 2 PM, Chicago Job Fair, 520 S Michigan Av, Chicago, IL 60605

Oct 26, 10 AM – 2 PM, CBO Collective Westside Hiring Event UCAN, 3605 W Fillmore St, Chicago, IL 60624

Oct 26, 10 AM – 12:30 PM, Catalyst Tinley Park Diversity Job Fair, Tinley Park Convention Center, 18501 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Oct 27, 9 AM – 12 PM, State Rep Robin Kelly Job Fair, 15800 S State St, South Holland, IL 60473

Oct 28, 11 AM – 4 PM, Clear Mind Youth Summit, 15800 S State St, South Holland, IL 60473

Oct 28, 10 AM – 2 PM, Olive Harvey Job Fair – Alderman Jeanette Taylor, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60628

For more information, visit Illinois DCFS' website.