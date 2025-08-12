Illinois lawmaker, DCFS dispute legality of intern investigators in child abuse cases

The Brief Illinois Rep. Jed Davis claims DCFS is breaking state law by letting uncertified interns investigate child abuse cases, sometimes leading to family separations. He argues the practice violates certification requirements meant to ensure only trained professionals handle such investigations. DCFS disputes the allegations, saying all investigators meet legal standards and that its intern program is a certified pipeline for recruiting qualified staff.



An Illinois lawmaker is accusing the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) of breaking state law by allowing uncertified interns to conduct child abuse and neglect investigations, while the agency says all investigators meet legal certification requirements.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-75th, alleged that DCFS has permitted interns without proper credentials to investigate families, in some cases leading to the removal of children from their homes.

He argued the practice violates the Child Protective Investigator and Child Welfare Specialist Certification Act of 1987, which requires certification before any official investigative work, and says it undermines public trust and harms families.

Davis has called on Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration to halt the practice, review past cases involving interns, and hold DCFS leadership accountable.

"Picture your own family under investigation," Davis said in a statement. "Picture your child removed — not by a trained, certified professional, but by an intern who never met the legal standard. This abuse of authority has inflicted trauma on countless families and undermined trust in our child protection system."

DCFS responds to Davis' claims

The other side:

DCFS disputed the claims, saying that Davis is misinterpreting both the law and the agency’s hiring practices.

In a statement, the department said every employee conducting an investigation — regardless of their job title — is certified under the law after meeting education, training, and examination requirements.

The agency said its Child and Family Services Intern positions are part of a longstanding pipeline program to recruit qualified investigators and keep caseloads manageable.

"To be clear, DCFS complies fully with the Certification Act," the agency said. "DCFS has developed guidelines for education and profession requirements and a curriculum in child protection investigations."

The department also said it attempted to clarify the issue with Davis, including arranging a face-to-face meeting before his press release, which it says he canceled.