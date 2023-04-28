Illinois delegation seeks $75M from Congress for 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The Illinois delegation is asking congress for $75 million to pay for the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago next summer.

Crain's Chicago Business reports that the funding will be used for security costs.

A letter obtained by the newspaper to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate and House Appropriations Subcommittees on Commerce, reads in part:

"Local law enforcement will need support to provide police escorts for all credentialed convention personnel, as well as armed security patrols for convention offices and related facilities," the letter says.

"Additionally, they will install and operate a range of security equipment including magnetometers, hand scanners and package scanners to screen tens of thousands of individuals at numerous sites."

A similar letter is being sent by Wisconsin's congressional delegation, as Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention.