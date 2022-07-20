Illinois Department of Natural Resources says armadillos are part of the state's wildlife

You might expect to see armadillos in Texas, but how about Illinois?

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources now considers them just part of our state's wildlife.

Armadillos live in southern Illinois counties, all the way up to Quincy and Urbana, according to a zoology professor at SIU Carbondale, who told FOX 32 earlier Wednesday why the creatures are moving north.

"A combination of factors, number one is habitat suitability, they are prone to reside in these areas, especially during the summer, with the presence of insects, especially larval forms," the professor said.

Armadillos have been in Illinois for seven years, with two reported sightings in Cook County.

