Illinois deputy passes away unexpectedly

A Kane County Sheriff's deputy passed away unexpectedly Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Deputy Christopher Ruchaj passed away of cardiac arrest at his home.

Ruchaj had been a part of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office since 1997.

"There are no words to express our gratitude and appreciation for his many years of service and dedication to both the KCSO and the community he served," said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain. "Deputy Ruchaj was an extraordinary friend, coworker and brother."

While working with the sheriff's office, Deputy Ruchaj served on the patrol and warrant divisions. He was currently working as the Community Resource Officer at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

The sheriff's office said counselors are available to students and staff at the school as they process his lost.

Ruchaj was known for his passion for helping kids and recently participated in a roundtable discussion concerning online safety.

He was also a father of three and friend to all, the sheriff's office said.