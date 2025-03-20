Illinois doctors, patients rally against Trump-backed Medicaid cuts: 'I'm furious'

The Brief Healthcare advocates are urging Illinois Republicans to oppose proposed Medicaid cuts. A coalition of doctors, nurses, and patients say the cuts could leave over 550,000 Illinoisans without healthcare. The pushback targets three GOP lawmakers who supported the recent House budget vote.



Illinois Republicans are facing mounting pressure to break from President Donald Trump and oppose proposed Medicaid cuts that could impact hundreds of thousands of residents.

A coalition of healthcare providers and patients is rallying against the budget plan, arguing it would strip vital coverage from vulnerable populations.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the advocacy groups Protect Our Care Illinois and Citizen Action Illinois hosted a virtual press conference to denounce the recent House budget vote that includes federal Medicaid cuts.

The groups are focusing on U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood, Mary Miller, and Mike Bost, accusing them of supporting efforts to weaken Medicaid.

Speakers at the event warned that the proposed cuts could leave more than 550,000 Illinoisans without healthcare. Among them was Darryl Sheldon, a diabetic patient who credits Medicaid with saving his life.

"Medicaid just isn't a government program to me. It's the reason I’m here today, alive and able to speak to you all. I'm furious that Donald Trump and the Republicans are seemingly backtracking their stance on Medicaid. I'm terrified of what it would mean for myself and hundreds of thousands of others. I know there are many people like me who rely on this coverage to survive," Sheldon said.

What's next:

Citizen Action Illinois and other advocates are urging residents to contact their congressional representatives and push them to vote against Medicaid reductions. They argue that these cuts could devastate healthcare access across the state.