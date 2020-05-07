Illinois drive-in movie theater reopens Friday

article

Illinois residents on Friday will have a chance to get out of their house to do something fun while still social distancing.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is reopening. However, there will be new rules in place to ensure social distancing, including a requirement that people stay in their vehicles.

The first movies shown will be "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park."

On Thursday, Illinois health officials announced that the number of statewide deaths had risen to 3,111, while the number of confirmed cases rose past 70,000.