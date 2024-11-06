Live Illinois Election Results 2024

Illinois election results are still being tallied Wednesday morning after an eventful night where several winners have already been announced.

Donald Trump won the race against Kamala Harris, clearing 270 electoral votes to be elected the 47th President of the United States.

Locally, Eileen O'Neill Burke secured a victory over Bob Fioretti to become Cook County State's Attorney, replacing Kim Foxx.

Chicago also voted for its first-ever School Board. selecting candidates in eight districts, with two final races being still too close to call.

In Indiana, Republican Mike Braun won the Indiana governor's race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican who split with the party after serving as the state's schools superintendent.

2024 Illinois Election Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results):

U.S. President | U.S. House | Illinois Senate | Illinois House | State's Attorney | Chicago Elected School Board | Illinois Supreme Court | County Clerk | County Commissioner | County Circuit Court Clerk | County Coroner | Chief Executive Officer | County Auditor | County Board | Recorder of Deeds | Water Reclamation District | Ballot Measures

Illinois Election Results by County

Cook County | DuPage County | Kane County | Kendall County | Lake County | McHenry County | Will County