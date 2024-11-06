Expand / Collapse search
Live Illinois Election Results 2024

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 6, 2024 6:10am CST
2024 Election
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Illinois election results are still being tallied Wednesday morning after an eventful night where several winners have already been announced.

Donald Trump won the race against Kamala Harris, clearing 270 electoral votes to be elected the 47th President of the United States.

Locally, Eileen O'Neill Burke secured a victory over Bob Fioretti to become Cook County State's Attorney, replacing Kim Foxx.

Chicago also voted for its first-ever School Board. selecting candidates in eight districts, with two final races being still too close to call.

In Indiana, Republican Mike Braun won the Indiana governor's race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican who split with the party after serving as the state's schools superintendent.

2024 Illinois Election Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results):

U.S. President | U.S. House | Illinois Senate | Illinois House | State's Attorney | Chicago Elected School Board | Illinois Supreme Court | County Clerk | County Commissioner | County Circuit Court Clerk | County Coroner | Chief Executive Officer | County Auditor | County Board | Recorder of Deeds | Water Reclamation District | Ballot Measures

Illinois Election Results by County

Cook County | DuPage County | Kane County | Kendall County | Lake County | McHenry County | Will County

U.S. President Results

U.S. House Results

Illinois Senate Results

Illinois House Results

Illinois State's Attorney Results

Chicago Elected School Board Results

Illinois Supreme Court Results

Illinois County Clerk Results

Illinois County Commissioner Results

Illinois County Circuit Court Clerk Results

Illinois County Coroner Results

Illinois County Chief Executive Officer Results

Illinois County Auditor Results

Illinois County Board Results

Illinois County Recorder of Deeds Results

Illinois Water Reclamation District Commissioner Results

Illinois Ballot Measures Results