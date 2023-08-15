State of Illinois employees fired, disciplined over pandemic fraud

A total of 47 State of Illinois employees have faced termination and disciplinary actions due to pandemic-related fraud.

These individuals were part of the Illinois Department of Human Services. The Office of the Executive Inspector General has revealed that these former employees engaged in seeking loans for small businesses unrelated to their state employment.

However, investigations showed that either the businesses didn't actually exist or the reported income was false.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Of the 47 individuals affected, 37 were employed at the Ludeman Developmental Center located in Park Forest.