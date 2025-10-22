Illinois father detained by ICE amid teen daughter's cancer treatment, lawmakers call for his release

The Brief Illinois officials and advocates are urging ICE to release Ruben Torres Maldonado, detained in Niles on Saturday. Torres Maldonado’s 16-year-old daughter, Ofelia, is undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer. A press conference will be held Wednesday morning in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.



Illinois elected officials and community organizers are calling for the release of a father detained by federal immigration agents while his teenage daughter undergoes cancer treatment.

What we know:

Ruben Torres Maldonado, a painter, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Saturday at a Home Depot in northwest suburban Niles, according to officials.

He has lived in the U.S. since 2003 and is the father of two children, including 16-year-old Ofelia, who is receiving treatment for a rare and aggressive form of metastatic cancer – Stage 4.

A press conference calling for his release is planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. FOX 32 will livestream the event in the video player at the top of this story.

Who’s involved:

Among those expected to speak are Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, State Sen. Graciela Guzman, and State Rep. Will Guzzardi. They’ll be joined by Ofelia’s teacher at Lake View High School, the attorneys for the family, and others.

What's next:

Torres Maldonado is scheduled for an immigration court hearing on Thursday.