Federal prosecutor on Madigan trail to leave U.S. Attorney’s Office in Illinois

An assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois and the lead prosecutor in the federal corruption case of ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is stepping down this month.

‘He made our office better’

What we know:

Amarjeet S. Bhachu will be leaving his post at the U.S. Attorney’s Office covering much of the Chicago area, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Bhachu’s last day will be March 14.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amerjeet S. Bhachu (far left) will be leaving the office representing the Northern District of Illinois later this month. (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual praised Bhachu in a statement.

"Amar Bhachu has served the citizens of Chicago and the United States with distinction," said Pasqual. "Amar holds a rightful place on the list of distinguished Assistant United States Attorneys who have served in this district. He made our office better each and every day. I cannot thank Amar enough for his unwavering, humble leadership and wise counsel over the past 21 years, and I wish him the best going forward."

The backstory:

Bhachu’s departure comes just weeks after his team successfully won a partial conviction in the landmark Madigan case.

The once powerful speaker was convicted on 10 of 23 counts last month related to charges that he sought to personally benefit from his influential posts in state government and politics.

The weekslong trial involved prosecutors using hours of videos and phone calls secretly recorded by a onetime Chicago alderman turned FBI informant.