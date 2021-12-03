Illinois firefighters spreading holiday cheer with Christmas decorations

Dozens of firefighters are working together to make sure homes are lit up for the holidays.

And it's not just for any family, but ones currently dealing with cancer.

Firefighters from all over the state are getting ready to spread some holiday cheer. They were lined up Friday outside of St. Cajetan School in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Eighty firefighters will decorate six homes for families with loved ones currently battling cancer or families that lost loved ones from the disease. The firefighters all come from 15 departments statewide.

They will be creating winter wonderlands outside the homes using festive garland, sparking lights, inflatable characters and so much more.

The idea is the brainchild of the Bracken family. They lost their 2-year-old daughter Finley to cancer last year.

Finley’s mom tells FOX 32 they wanted to do something special.