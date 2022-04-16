Illinois offering free health care to undocumented immigrants ages 55 to 64

The State of Illinois has launched a new program that will provide free health care to undocumented immigrant adults ages 55 to 64.

The free health care program was approved by lawmakers in Spring 2021. It is an expansion of Illinois' program to provide health benefits for immigrant seniors.

Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.

To qualify for the free health care, immigrants need to:

Be between the ages of 55-64.

Be either an undocumented immigrant or a legal permanent resident of the United States for less than five years.

Have household income is at or below $18,754 for one person; $25,268 for two people.

The free health care will expand even further on July 1 to cover eligible adults ages 42 to 54.

You can apply for the health care online at ABE.illinois.gov or by calling 1-800-843-6154

