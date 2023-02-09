Illinois gambling regulators approve licenses for temporary gambling hall at Medinah Temple

A critical vote was held Thursday in the lengthy process to bring a new casino to Chicago.

State gambling regulators approved licenses for a temporary gambling hall at the Medinah Temple.

The site would be developed by Bally's and operate until a permanent casino is built west of the Chicago River.

Developers have said they want to open the permanent site by 2026.

The temporary casino is scheduled to open this summer. However, that may be too ambitious as the Illinois Gaming Board is still required to investigate and approve everyone involved in the project, from top investors to subcontractors involved in the construction.

This process could take months or years to complete.