Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs law improving access to mental health services

Illinois is taking a step towards addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a mental health omnibus bill Friday that he says invests in people.

The legislation improves access to critical behavioral health services. It also removes barriers for those wishing to re-enter the mental health workforce by waiving reactivation fees for professional licenses that expired within the past five years.

According to the National Institute on Mental Health, there are an estimated 52.9 million adults with mental health illness.

"We need a mental health care workforce that is robust enough to get people the help when they need it, not after months on a waiting list," Pritzker said.

The governor also signed bills expanding insurance coverage for prostate cancer screenings and access to HIV and aids related care and prevention.