Illinois hospitals can expect Moderna vaccine to arrive early next week, Pritzker says

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine is the second shot to get FDA approval, and there's one big difference between Moderna's vaccine and Pfizer's.

While Pfizer’s shot has to be stored in extreme cold, the Moderna vaccine only needs a regular refrigerator -- and Illinois could see the new vaccine before Christmas Day.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois hospitals can expect Moderna shipments sometime early next week.

"It reinforces and brightens the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us who have been fighting through COVID-19," Pritzker said.

The news of the FDA approving a second coronavirus vaccine comes on the same day Illinois surpassed 15,000 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials earlier in the day also reported 7,377 new virus cases and an additional 181 deaths.

The state positivity rate, however, continues to decrease -- now sitting at 8 percent, which is the lowest since November 1.

"No we did not see a surge following Thanksgiving. I am waiting for the final week’s tally, which will come on Monday, but so far that is a good thing that we can report," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Friday morning, the governor says more than 17,000 Illinoisans, outside of Chicago, have received their first vaccine dose to prevent COVID-19.

The state's top doctor is now looking for more healthcare workers who can help with the vaccine effort.

"I have issued a proclamation modifying the scope of practice for both advanced and intermediate emergency medical technicians. In simple terms, this will allow many EMTs to administer both flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine during this pandemic," Dr. Ezike said.

In terms of cases, hospitalizations and patients in the ICU, Governor Pritzker says those numbers do seem to be heading in the right direction.

But with a week away until Christmas, he hasn't eased restrictions just yet.