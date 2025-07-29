Illinois mother charged after leaving 3-year-old children alone in car for an hour
PALATINE, Ill. - An Illinois mother is facing charges after allegedly leaving two young children unattended in a parked car for an hour.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff's police were recently called to the 1200 block of Woodbury Lane in Palatine where two 3-year-old children had been left in the car unattended.
The children said their mother had gone inside a nearby home. The Palatine Fire Department evaluated the children, who were unharmed and later released to their grandmother.
The mother was arrested for child endangerment and a separate outstanding warrant.
Officials declined to release names due to the involvement of minors and reminded the public never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, warning that conditions can quickly become dangerous.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.