Illinois human trafficking sting: 5 arrested in Monroe County

Five men were arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking operation in Monroe County, Illinois, following a two-day enforcement effort by the Illinois State Police (ISP).

The operation, conducted from July 31 to August 1, aimed to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts in the Columbia area. The ISP, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, targeted those involved in the solicitation of minors.

The individuals arrested and charged include:

Deepak Chiluveru, 24, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming, and solicitation to meet a child.

Tuan M. Huynh, 34, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming, solicitation to meet a child, and armed violence.

Leslie M. Johnson, 56, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming, and solicitation to meet a child.

Kawa M. Shaker, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming, and solicitation to meet a child.

Roberto Rodriquez-Cordero, 36, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming, solicitation to meet a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and armed violence.

(Clockwise) Kawa M. Shaker, Leslie M. Johnson, Roberto Rodriquez-Cordero, Tuan M. Huynh, and Deepak Chiluveru | ISP

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel individuals into commercial sex acts or labor against their will.

Anyone suspecting human trafficking is urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.