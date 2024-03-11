Illinois iLottery player wins $1 million

An Illinois iLottery player won $1 million over the weekend!

The victorious online participant successfully matched all six numbers in the March 9 Lotto Million 1 draw, securing the coveted million-dollar prize. The winning numbers were: 3-6-14-17-25-38.

Winners have a one-year window from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery urges all winners to endorse their ticket and keep it in a secure location until they're prepared to collect their winnings.

