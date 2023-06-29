Illinois' largest firework show ranked among top 2% in the nation

Illinois' largest firework show this year is set to take place on the Illinois River between Peoria and East Peoria.

The 30-minute show begins at 9:30 p.m., following a military flyover from the Illinois Air National Guard at 9 p.m.

The downstate event — known as "Carle Health Red White and Boom, brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate" — is ranked among the top 2% of firework shows across the nation.

Around one-third of this year's fireworks will be brand new, and the explosions will be choreographed to the music of five Midwest Communications radio stations.

The event is open to the public and free, and will feature music, food and drink vendors, and entertainment.

In the event that weather conditions prohibit the show, the event will be postponed to July 5.

Updates to the event can be found HERE.