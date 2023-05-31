Illinois' largest movie theater screen opens this week in Batavia

A record-setting Illinois movie auditorium will host its grand opening Thursday in Batavia.

The venue, formerly known as the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased in 2020 and has been renovated into Emagine Batavia, an upscale movie theater featuring a dozen auditoriums, a bowling alley, a games room and a full-service bar.

The main attraction, however, is the new Super EMX auditorium with the state's largest movie screen, standing at 96-feet wide and five stories tall. The screen is the size of an NBA court flipped on its side.

The system itself uses a 4K laser-projected image and a Dolby Atmos sound system. The theater's dozen auditoriums will also feature over-sized leather seats, which not only recline but are heated.

The theater will be open to the public starting at noon Thursday. The first lineup of films include "About My Father," "Fast X," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "The Little Mermaid" and Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse" among others.

There will also be a special showing of "Halloween (2018)" at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a Q&A screening event with "Michael Myers" actor James Jude Courtney.

Tickets are available here.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 Randall Road in Batavia.