Illinois lawmakers, Chicago leaders want Biden to expand work permits for undocumented immigrants

There are 8.8 million jobs available in the United States right now, and some leaders are pushing to fill the slots with migrants.

Federal officials and city leaders called on President Joe Biden Wednesday to expand work permits for long-term undocumented immigrants and the new migrants that have arrived in sanctuary cities.

Congressman Chuy Garcia, Sen. Dick Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker all attended the American Business Immigration Coalition's ‘Here to Work’ conference to discuss the ongoing workforce shortage.

They made it clear that the federal government should shoulder more of the financial burden for housing and caring for asylum seekers.

"Immigrant and asylum seekers want to work. They can contribute to advancing our country. This is the key message and what the underlying letter that was sent with 38 members of Congress to President Biden asking him to take action," said Garcia.

"The city of Chicago cannot go on welcoming new arrivals safely and capably without significant support and immigration policy changes. This change would be a commonsense measure that would provide greater opportunities for new arrivals and immigrants to build their lives in the state of Illinois," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Garcia says Illinois immigrants contribute more than $9.8 billion in federal taxes and 5.2 billion in state and local taxes.