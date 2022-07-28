Illinois lawmakers discuss solutions to gun violence — what to know

In the wake of the Highland Park shooting and the constant barrage of bullets in Chicago, two state Democrats are calling for a bipartisan solution.

On Thursday, lawmakers called upon a licensed firearms dealer and law enforcement agencies to testify on the impacts of gun violence.

Illinois State Police say one of the largest issues is the increase of untraceable "ghost guns" and loopholes within the FOID card process.

The state is enforcing an emergency rule increasing access to "Clear and Present Danger" reports to allow for the quick revocation of FOID cards and weapons of those who may be a risk to the public or themselves.

A licensed gun dealer was among those who testified today.

"We have plenty of laws already in existence. Working to enforce those laws rather than adding new on top tend to burden law-abiding gun owners more than the criminals who are already ignoring the existing laws," said Scott Pulaski, licensed gun dealer.

Ashley Beasley, a survivor of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, recently testified before Congress about the need for a federal ban on assault weapons.

"It's unacceptable for people to be afraid in churches, for people to be afraid to go to malls," she said.

One thing to note: bullets for AR-15 guns are actually banned in Illinois for deer hunting.