Illinois lawmakers push for reform of Prisoner Review Board after fatal stabbing of 11-year-old boy

By Jenna Carroll
Published  April 2, 2024 1:56pm CDT
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois Republicans discuss changes to Prisoner Review Board

On Tuesday, lawmakers discussed ways to improve the state's Prisoner Review Board after an 11-year-old boy was killed by a man who was recently paroled.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Republican senators are pushing to reform the state's Prisoner Review Board in response to a fatal stabbing last month.

Jayden Perkins, 11, was fatally stabbed on March 13, just one day after the alleged killer, Corsetti Brand, was granted parole.

Brand, 37, allegedly killed Perkins and critically wounded the boy's mother during a home invasion last month at a residence in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago. Perkins' 6-year-old brother witnessed the attack on his family but was unharmed.

Brand has a long criminal record for domestic violence and violating orders of protection.

The mother had a prior relationship with Brand more than 15 years ago, police said. He was serving a 15-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault when he was paroled and placed on electronic monitoring this past October.

While Brand was on parole, he threatened the victim through text messages and also showed up at her home despite the victim having a lifetime order of protection against him. Brand was sent back to prison in February for his parole violation. He was released from the Stateville Correctional Center with electronic monitoring on March 12.

Illinois legislators urge for reform of Prisoner Review Board following fatal stabbing

Illinois Republican senators are seeking to overhaul the state's Prisoner Review Board.

Following the incident, two Prison Review Board members resigned. One of those members was LeAnn Miller, who conducted the hearing for Brand.

Illinois Republican lawmakers are now emphasizing the necessity of new reforms to enhance community safety.

"For years, we have called for a serious overhaul of the PRB, and today, we are taking a step forward in that process and introducing reforms that will put victims first, take politics out of the appointment process and hold the Board accountable for decisions," said state Sen. John Curran (R) District 41.

Key reforms include notifying victims when a suspect is released, among other proposed changes.