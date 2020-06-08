Illinois lawmakers push for statewide police reforms

“The vast majority of police want to do the right thing. But there nonetheless is racism that lives within the body of organizations,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said.

The governor says his far-reaching police reforms are in the works, as one South Side representative predicts a series of new regulations affecting officers.

State Rep. Kam Buckner claims a Chicago police officer racially profiled him outside a store in the South Loop during the coronavirus pandemic as he wore a hoodie and a face mask. Buckner never filed a formal complaint against the officer, but is now pushing for what he calls, "police accountability reforms."

“When the community feels safer, when they feel they can interact in an easier way, then police, you know, are safer. They're safer as well,” he said.

Buckner and several others in the General Assembly's Black Caucus are now pushing proposals that failed to pass last year: a special prosecutor to investigate every police-involved shooting; and, even more controversial, redefining how much force police may legally use. The current standard: a "reasonable" amount would become a "necessary" amount of force.

Also on the table: a new, mandatory state license for law enforcement officers that could be revoked as punishment; and reducing legal protections police now have when under investigation.

“The concern is, you remove those protections and we will have less protection from the police,” said State. Rep. Patrick Windhorst.

Windhorst, a local prosecutor for 14 years in far southern Illinois, worries that Illinois’ Democratic majority will go too far.

“We’re looking at a series of reforms we think ought to take place, you know, that would amount to a pretty major police accountability and criminal justice reform,” Pritzker said.

The governor seems unsure what to call the new proposals democrats are drafting, but key lawmakers say it is likely there will be a special session called this summer to vote on them.