Illinois lawmakers push to combine 4 transit agencies into single entity

Illinois lawmakers were pushing this week for the consolidation of four transit agencies into a single entity.

A bill was slated for introduction in Springfield to merge the RTA, CTA, Metra and Pace.

The proposed new agency, dubbed the Metropolitan Mobility Authority (MMA), would oversee all bus, rail, and paratransit operations across six counties.

Advocates for the merger argued that a unified agency could more effectively address funding challenges.

"I imagine a time where riders will enjoy a seamless experience, where they can easily jump on a bus or a train, feel safe, feel comfortable, pay one universal fare and arrive at their destination on time," said state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (3rd District).

The bill allocated $1.5 billion to manage the transition to the new agency.

This proposed merger was a key component of the Clean and Equitable Transportation Act, which aimed to curb greenhouse gas emissions and establish standards for zero-emission vehicles.