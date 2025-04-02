Illinois lawmakers criticize Trump’s tariffs, say he’s ‘enamored’ with them despite economic risks

The Brief Illinois lawmakers criticize Trump's tariffs – Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth warn the new "reciprocal" tariffs will drive up prices for American families and hurt the economy. Tariffs include a 10% baseline tax – Trump’s plan imposes a 10% tax on all imports and higher rates on countries with trade surpluses with the U.S.



Illinois lawmakers are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s newly-announced "reciprocal" tariffs, warning they could drive up prices for American families.

What we know:

President Donald Trump announced the new round of tariffs on Wednesday – a day he dubbed "Liberation Day."

The "reciprocal" tariffs will include a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the U.S.

"In other words, they charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So, how can anybody be upset?" Trump said.

Here's a list of all the tariffs that Trump announced.

What they're saying:

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Trump’s tariffs amount to a national sales tax that could harm the economy.

"The President is risking a recession with this national sales tax he calls tariffs—while needlessly alienating our closest allies. When American families see what this does to the price of goods, such as cars, groceries, and gas, it is going to create a negative economic force across this country and cost a lot of American jobs. President Trump seems enamored with tariffs, but he’s going to have a heck of a time explaining how this is going to help reduce the cost of living for Americans," Durbin said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) called the tariffs a burden on middle-class families.

"Don't be fooled. Trump's "Liberation Day" is a disaster in the making for middle-class Americans. Trump's tsunami of tariffs will make groceries and other everyday items more expensive, costing families an extra $6,000 a year. That's the last thing Americans need right now," Duckworth said.

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) also weighed in on Trump's tariffs:

"Trump is forcing us into a needless trade war with no clear objective or strategy. History has proven time and again—including during Trump's first Administration—that these tariffs will raise costs for American consumers and businesses," Foster said.

We'll bring more reaction statements from Illinois lawmakers as they become available.