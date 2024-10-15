Illinois Lottery: Time running out to claim $250,000 ticket sold in Chicago

The Illinois Lottery is on a mission to find the owner of an unclaimed $250,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Chicago last October.

The lucky ticket was bought for the Oct. 29, 2023, drawing at Fairplay Finer Foods, located at 2200 South Western Avenue.

Winners have a year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. With time running out, the Illinois Lottery is urging players to scour their homes for the missing ticket.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket is one of seven unclaimed Illinois Lottery prizes, totaling nearly $4.5 million.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here.