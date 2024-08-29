Illinois Lottery: Alsip gas station sells winning ticket worth nearly $1.7M

The Brief A gas station in Alsip made history by selling the largest in-store Fast Play jackpot ticket, worth nearly $1.7 million, on Tuesday. This ticket represents the largest Fast Play jackpot ever won at a retail store in Illinois and is the third-highest Fast Play jackpot ever won in the state. The Illinois Lottery has sold over nine million winning Fast Play tickets this year, with players collectively winning more than $178 million in prizes.



A gas station in suburban Alsip made history this week after selling a Fast Play jackpot winning ticket worth nearly $1.7 million.

The Illinois Lottery said the ticket was the largest Fast Play jackpot ever sold in-store.

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway located at 5320 W. 127th St.

The jackpot amount was $1,691,719 and was won on Tuesday.

In Illinois, this was the largest Fast Play jackpot won at a retail store and the third-highest Fast Play jackpot ever won in the state, just behind a $2.7 million jackpot won in June and a $1.7 million jackpot won last month.

All three of those Fast Play jackpots were won with Ultimate Diamond Jackpot.

More than nine million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold so far this year, with Illinois Lottery players winning over $178 million in prizes.

