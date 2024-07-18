Illinois Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary with cash prizes

The Illinois Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Thursday by taking a nostalgic journey back to 1974!

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Illinois Lottery will host a 50th anniversary celebration at Pioneer Court Plaza (401 N. Michigan) to mark five decades of Illinoisans playing, winning and giving back to the state, Lottery officials said.

The event will have a live DJ, interactive photo booth and the Illinois Lottery Draw Ball Machine.

Participants will have the chance to draw a number and win cash prizes of $500, $150 or $50. Instant Tickets and other fun prizes will also be available.

Lottery officials said over $10,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, click here.