Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M off ticket bought in Chicago

A new millionaire was made in Chicago over the weekend!

A $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a grocery store on the city's Southwest Side.

The winning ticket, purchased at Shop & Save Market on South Archer Avenue, matched all five numbers in the Saturday midday drawing. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 19, 33, and 35.

This marks the sixth time this year that an Illinois Lottery player has won $1 million or more in the Lucky Day Lotto game.

Shop & Save Market will also cash in, receiving a $13,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A $1.3 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was recently purchased at Shop & Save Market, located at 5829 S. Archer Ave. in Chicago. (Google Maps)

The lucky winner has one year to claim the prize, and the Illinois Lottery advises them to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to collect their winnings.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, visit their website.