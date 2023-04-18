Illinois Lottery player makes history with $1M winning ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer.

The lucky player purchased the winning Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket online on Saturday, April 15. They won a total of $1,000,052.

The million-dollar win in Saturday's drawing is the first-ever Fast Play win of over $1 million.

How the Fast Play Twenty 20s game works is the jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold.

In total, 68,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold on April 15 – raking in over $2.2 million in prizes for Illinois Lottery players.

On Feb. 18, 2023, an Illinois Lottery player purchased a winning Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket at a Shell gas station in Chicago worth $979,168.

For more information on Fast Play games, visit IllinoisLottery.com.